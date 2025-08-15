Oxana gets why NL is high on happiness index

As many of you know, Eindhoven News aims to keep internationals living in the city of Eindhoven and the surrounding area up to speed on local happenings. We also aim to be the voice of international Eindhoven, as well as a bridge to connect all cultures and nationalities. One way to achieve this is through interviews to find out what brought people here and how they like it. Here is another in the series “Eindhoven, of all places…”.

Enter: Oxana Nikonorova

We meet for coffee and a chat in NatLab, at a table in the shade. Never having met anyone from the Baltics, I was curious to learn how life in the Netherlands compares to life in Latvia, Oxana’s native country. I only know that Latvia became independent fairly recently. As recently as 1991, in fact. It is a NATO member and joined the Eurozone in 2014. I also know the population is a mix of Latvians and Russians.

When I start with this topic, Oxana sets me right on one of my misconceptions. The Russian population is much larger than I thought. She then explains the concept of ‘non-citizens’ to me, and it takes a while before I fully understand it. A wikipedia entry Oxana recommends is a great help. It reads: “Non-citizens are citizens of the former USSR who possess neither Latvian nor another citizenship (…) Thousands of Latvian children have been born into the Latvian “non-citizen” status”.

A non-citizen passport allows travel to Russia without a visa, and a Latvian one allows travel throughout Europe. This meant that many ethnic Russians opted for naturalisation in order to become Latvians, or be both, as Oxana says. “Why choose what you are? My father is Russian, my Russian mother was naturalised, which made me a Latvian, I went to a Latvian school and a Latvian University, and I speak Russian at home, the language of my parents and the language of my heart. Why not be both?”

Erasmus

Oxana has currently landed in Eindhoven after having lived here and there, wherever jobs took her. Arriving in the Netherlands on the Erasmus programme, she studied economics in Dronten and lived there for five years. Her course was called ‘European Funds of Management’. After graduation, however, she found there were no jobs. Oxana: “I arrived in 2009, the year after the 2008 collapse of the economy following the banking crisis. There were very few jobs available, so I took what I could get, working in a factory packing plastic bottles. The funny thing was, though, that it did not feel like a crisis”.

This brings her to a theme that will recur during our conversation- the relative affluence of the Dutch. “Not that everyone is rich, or that there is no poverty, but in my experience it is perfectly possible to live a decent life with a fairly basic income, something that would be a lot harder in Latvia”, Oxana says. So she did not struggle, but Dronten was not exactly buzzing with the life a young woman looks for, so she moved to Rotterdam, to more buzz, but also the realisation that a call centre job did not suit her at all. Thus, after Flevoland and Zuid-Holland, off to province number three: Noord-Holland, to Zaandam, for a job in logistics.

Logistics and stress

“Logistics is by far the most stressful job I have ever had”, she says. “Our firm was in the periphery of Schiphol Airport, and we had to ensure freight got onto the plane in time. There are so many factors that come into play in terms of official requirements and time pressure, that things can go wrong all the time. A slot on the plane lost does not mean you can just put your goods on the next one, and at the other end, customers are waiting”. It was not a job to hang on to until retirement.

Sometimes Oxana decides to return to Latvia, stays there for a month or two, and then always comes back. When I ask what it is that makes her leave again, the emphasis in her words betrays that this remains difficult. “When I go back to Latvia”, she says, “I’m on the bus from the airport to Riga and I notice it immediately—the bowed posture. People sit with their heads down. They are depressed, bowed down by all kinds of concerns. The middle class is very small and under constant stress from work. The lower classes are under constant stress due to financial concerns. Everybody worries. A bus in the Netherlands has a completely different atmosphere, because people are more carefree and lighter. So I leave again”.

Shuttle

Thus she came back again, using Polish job agencies based in the Netherlands who provide travel and insurance for workers from Poland and Latvia coming to work in warehousing. When I say that the news stories about the living conditions of migrant workers such as these usually make for news items about exploitation, she is adamant: “When you behave, are not rowdy, do not get drunk, show up on time, you’re fine. People also know much of this work is temporary, so you may have to work at different places”. Other things have also changed. “People used to go back home when the season for certain work was over; now they stay, without having lodgings provided by an employer. As I said, life is good in the Netherlands, otherwise they would not keep coming”.

Her current job is with a Taiwanese firm in Helmond. Manufactured elsewhere, electric parts for machines are shipped to clients throughout Europe. Oxana is the customer support for the Baltic States and Benelux. This job brings all her talents and experience together. “I need to be flexible, as no two weeks are the same, I need creativity to find solutions, I need diplomacy to deal with customers, and I use my languages: Russian, Latvian, English, and a little Dutch, to my shame”.

Although she lives in Eindhoven, she has not yet connected fully with the place. “My friends live elsewhere. But it’s a good place. The Netherlands would not be in the top five of the happiness index if life here were miserable. People who grumble should go and live in another country for a while to experience the difference”.

Interview conducted on 10 August by Greta for Eindhoven News.