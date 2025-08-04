Lost synagogue in Eindhovens Kerkstraat gifted by Louis Bonaparte

Walking along Kerkstraat and looking down, we see the black paving stones laid to indicate the contours of the erstwhile building. The plastic coating on the information sign is damaged. “Vandalised”, he says. “A frequent occurance, unfortunately”. Offenbach is quite knowledgeable about the synsgogue Eindhoven once had.

In the coffee bar two metres further down he displays the historic photos of the once so charming building. He points out the windows, with their curved tops and straight bottoms. “These were made in the shape of light bulbs. And have a look at this…the synagogue had beautiful stained glass”.

A gift from Louis Bonaparte

The Jewish community in Eindhoven did not start growing until the early 19th century. The synagogue was built in 1810 with money donated by King Louis Bonaparte. Its position, right beside the Catharina Church, was quite unusual. Offenbach: “When the side doors of the church were open, the organ music could be heard in the synagogue.That must have been a strange experience. Yet the two buildings stood pecefully side by side”. He thinks it must be a unique situation, a square with a Roman Catholic Church as well as a synagogue. “Only in Paramaribo, Surinam, can you find a similar situation. In that city a synagogue and a mosque are only a few metres apart”.

The synagogue was heavily damaged during the second world war. The Jewish community suffered even more heavily: a large number of its members were deported and murdered. Nevertheless, the building was repaired after the war, and used again from 1947. Why the synagogue was demolished after all in 2059 is not entirely clear. The official reason was the plan to widen the Kerkstraat, but this plan was never executed. Was it an error? Was there another reason? No one raised their voice in protest at the time, according to Offenbach. “When the old Eindhoven city hall had to be demolished [in 1967, ed.] there was an uproar, but nobody protested the demolition of the synagogue. It vanished in silence. Again..it’s a real shame”.

Offenbach would like to reinstate the synagogue with more than just an information sign. He plans to build a model of the characteristic building on Landgoed de Wielewaal, Eindhoven’s future urban forest. A kind of frame for people to walk under, subtly drawing attention to Eindhoven’s Jewish community. “Now Eindhoven is growing, there is a greater need for icons that make our city unique. Our vibe, our creativity and our history deserve to be visible and palpable”. So there is a small possibility that the vanished building may return.