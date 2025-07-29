Clients and carers build magical tree house

One of the volunteers made a scale model and from then on it went fast. There were a few glitches, with legal permissions and such, but I am at an age when I might be retired before we got the chance to build the tree house, so I thought, ‘Let’s just get started'”, he says. The building materials were all taken from the GGzE grounds; wood that had to be felled, or was found after a storm.

The tree around which the hut was built retained its original shape as much as possible. “We want the natural look”, says Donkers. He points out the deck railing around the house: “Entirely made of wood from the grounds, smoothed down all throughout the winter time, two sticks a day. I guess some 40 to 50.clients have made their contribution to realise this project. Wonderful”, Donkers says with pride.

Labour

He seems almost prouder of the process than of the final product. “The magic of this house is the involvement of the people who worked on it. Who are as proud as can be when they have put in a day’s work and are tired and content. That’s what’s so good about it”, he explains. “Not just for our clients, though. It’s also great for those who monitor it, like me. Wego to work with a spring in our step, looking forward to working on the tree house again”.

The construction process took two years. “The first heavy beam took four to five lads the best part of two days before it was in place. I told the lads we were going to use manual power only. And we pulled it off”.

Safe

Donkers is not an architect. The whole process was trial and error. Yet the tree house has now stood for four years, sturdy as can be, no defects. “All the materials were sourced from our own grounds, so we did not need any calculations or efficiency when it came to costs. We were able to use heavy beams and did not skimp on materials”, he explains.

Donkers and his grandchildren spent one night in the tree house when it was finished. “It was dead quiet. Truly wonderful. Not scary at all”, he says.