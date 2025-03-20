Eindhoven’s diversity- boon or bane?

Eindhoven is home to many cultures. The city now has more than 170 nationalities. The city is a job engine and is growing. This acts like a magnet on people from outside. Eindhoven is becoming increasingly international. What’s the opinion on the street: ‘Is this a good development or not?

“It’s a blessing,” says a woman from Curaçao. “More good food, music and varied clothing.” A Dutch man is a little more skeptical. “It’s a blessing because you learn from other cultures, but it can also be a curse because it costs jobs that can also be filled by local Eindhoven residents.”

Eindhoven is now a home for people with different backgrounds. More than 170 nationalities can be found in the city. Eindhoven now has thousands of Poles, Turks, Spaniards, Bulgarians, Indians and Chinese, according to figures from the municipality. “It provides a wider perspective if you also meet people from other cultures”, says a Dutch man.

English language

“Especially people who come to work at ASML are really an asset,” says another woman. “Although I sometimes find it difficult for people to address me in stores in English. I first have to ask if they speak English or Dutch.” And more residents share that opinion. “I speak excellent English myself, but I know that family members sometimes find it difficult.”

More people also means that more houses are needed. And that in times of housing shortage. Yet the woman from Curaçao remains positive: “If we make something of it together, we will get there.”

