Pre-sorting on the future: €227,000 investment for school buildings

Eindhoven wants to increase the number of schools in the city substantially in the near future. The city is on the eve of an exponential leap: an enormous growth in population. Therefore, 18 schools will be expanded over the next four years. Eindhoven is investing a total of 227 million euros.

“For elementary schools, we expect a growth of just over 23 percent over the next 16 years. The number of children is expected to increase from 19,403 children now to 23,974 students during that period. For the secondary schools, we estimate the growth at 6 percent, the number of pupils will go from 14,932 to 15,857” responsible Alderman Steenbakkers, said.

The growth in the number of children remains an estimate. It is impossible to say exactly how many there will be. This will be taken into account when building and remodelling the schools.

The total investment will be in 44 schools spread throughout the city. For primary, secondary and special education. The housing plan is drawn up until 2040, so for 16 years ahead. They will receive new construction, renovation and/or expansion.

Realisation of 4 new schools

Account has been taken of 3 new schools for primary education and 1 for secondary education. These are planned in the centre of Eindhoven, because a large part of the population growth will take place there.

Attention

In the plan there is attention paid to flexibility in the buildings: so that spaces can also be used for other functions in the future. Realising Energy Neutral Buildings (ENG) and adhering to the municipal climate plan and climate agreement 2050 is also stated.

Exercise space and SPIL functions.

The IHP (Integral Housing Plan for Education) 2025-2040 also takes into account an improvement impulse for exercise education. In the first 4 years 12 gymnasiums will be replaced at the 18 school sites. In addition, at the elementary school, the IHP provides space for SPIL functions (including child care and out-of-school care) and extra attention for opening outside school hours for, for example, neighbourhood and cultural activities.

Cooperation with school boards

The new 16-year IHP was drawn up in cooperation with all 16 school boards active in Eindhoven and with representation of the child care. In addition to the investment from the municipality, they also make a financial contribution.

Source: Eindhoven Municipality