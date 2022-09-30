Want to read poetry with other poetry lovers this autumn?

Poetry makes the ear tingle, the skin crawl, the mind buzz, the heart glow. Poetry can march or waltz through rhythm, whine, whisper, hiss and roar through its sound, invite thought, share emotion, puzzle, startle and enlighten.

“A poem should not mean. But be”.

-Archibald MacLeish, “Ars Poetica” from Collected Poems 1917-1982.

The Volksuniversiteit regio Eindhoven offers a poetry course this November. The lessons run for four Wednesdays this November. Greta Timmers teaches this four-part poetry course. The first lesson starts on 2 November and runs for three weeks thereafter.

Greta Timmers (1952) has been an educator all her working life, the larger part of which she spent at the International School of Eindhoven (ISE), teaching English language, literature and theory of knowledge at the pre-university level. Recently retired, she misses the exchange of ideas that literature can bring, as well as the connection with people from diverse backgrounds and with diverse experiences.

She offers courses in poetry since most poems can be read and discussed in the time available – a practical reason – but also because there is such a range of possible approaches; poems connect through their authors, their times, their genre, their themes, their voices -the possibilities are legion. The keyword for this course is enjoyment. Shared enjoyment.

In this course, you will discover how poetry does what it does; how shape, sound and rhythm work. Although no two readers read the same poem, you will see how poetry can speak across space and time because it touches on experiences we all share.

Because you will examine very carefully how poets use language and how this language depends on context to be fully understood, this is a course for those who enjoy sharing ideas about poetry, as well as for those who welcome an opportunity to strengthen or extend their command of English.

This is a standalone course; there is no expectation of prior knowledge or homework, although opportunities to read further will be suggested.

Days: First four Wednesdays this November.

Time: 19:00 to 21:00 hrs.

