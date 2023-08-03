Man from Geldrop dies in car crash

A 20-year-old motorist from Geldrop was killed on the Lieropsedijk in Someren on Thursday morning. The man collided with his car on a roadside tree. The car ended up in a ditch.

The road was closed after the serious accident.

Trauma helicopter

Multiple emergency services came to the Lieropsedijk. A trauma helicopter that had been called was eventually called off. The police are investigating the facts of the accident. Presumably, no other traffic was involved in the accident.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn