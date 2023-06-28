Talkshow about housing in Eindhoven

Project developer Reinier van Abbe, Alderperson Mieke Verhees and Johan and Nienke Buizert, who live together with the family in a special way. These are this week’s guests in Eindje van de Week (end of the week), Studio040’s talk show. This week’s theme is housing, and the shortage of houses in Eindhoven.



Every week a social theme that is current in the city is discussed. Last weeks guests talked about poverty or the diversity of inhabitants and communities in the city. This time, then, housing is the topic, an important theme in the city.

The show is hosted by presentation duo Mike Weerts and Suheyla Yalçin.

Watch the show with subtitles in your language

You can watch the broadcast here. It is in Dutch but below the video, in settings, you can use the subtitle button.

(Click the settings icon below the video- click Subtitles- click Dutch- click Subtitles- click Automatic translation- choose the language for your subtitles.)

The broadcast can also be seen this weekend on the Studio040 television channel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob