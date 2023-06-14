Stepping, scooting and skating at Kids Urban Culture Festival

No soccer lessons or field hockey lessons, but freestyle soccer and stunt stepping on Ketelhuisplein last weekend. The E-moves Urban Culture Festival at Strijp-S targets children for the first time.

This is part of the new policy to get as many people as possible into Urban Sports in Eindhoven. Andrey Grekhov, artistic director of organiser E-moves, is proud of the event. “It is good to give attention to self-expression and creativity from an early age, that can be an outlet for children”, he said. He wipes the sweat from his forehead. “In addition, we picked a beautiful, warm day. Ketelhuisplein turns into an oven on a day like today, haha!” Visitors to the Urban Culture Festival could engage in BMX, skating, free-running, (hip-hop) dance, scooting, freestyle basketball and even graffiti, among other activities.

Like father, like son

“You notice that creativity is in a bit of a decline lately, which is why it’s extra good that kids are being introduced to Urban Sports today”, a father says. His son is about five metres away spraying his name on a cardboard with a graffiti spray can. “I come from this scene myself, so it’s extra cool to see him so interested too!” A woman wearing a white Hello Kitty shirt is also enjoying the sunny day at Strijp-S. “I feel like a little kid again”, she laughs. “Whether you want to step, swim or play sports: there’s plenty to choose from”.

Further along, a girl drops down on a beanbag. “I already come here to the square sometimes to skate, then I also find it very cool. I like to see other kids getting on their scooters. If they start young they also have plenty of time to make the choice which sport they want to practice”.

“I do hate it when there are sluggish kids on the track”, a boy sighs, wearing a helmet. Still, it shouldn’t spoil the fun. “I go here every year. Often I don’t have anything to do on Saturdays, luckily now I do”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob