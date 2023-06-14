Neighbourhood association voted for social award

Neighbourhood association Gehurterbij (you belong with us) finished fifth in the public vote for the ‘Appeltje van Oranje’ award (apple of Oranje). The volunteer club from Son en Breugel brings together neighbourhood residents and the residents of SWZ Zonhove, an institution for people with severe multiple disabilities.

However, the competition is not over yet. Next Saturday an online ‘pitch round’ will follow, in which the contenders will present their project. After this it will be clear which ten nominees have reached the final round and are therefore competing for an Appeltje van Oranje*.

These are awarded every year by the Oranje Fonds (Oranje fund). Eligible are social projects that successfully connect different groups of people and ensure that they participate in society again. The theme for 2023 is ‘Bruggenbouwers in de buurt’ (‘bridge builders in the neighbourhood’).

The winner will receive a sum of €25,000 and a bronze statuette made by Princess Beatrix. The award is presented each year by the patroness of the Oranje Fonds, Queen Máxima. In anniversary years, King Willem-Alexander presents the award.

Participating in society

The Son neighbourhood association Gehurterbij actively involves Zonhove residents in the neighbourhood and organises joint activities, such as the Easter brunch, village quiz, neighbourhood lunch, Christmas parade and the garage sale. This gives them a chance to participate in society in an ordinary way.

For many this is special, but for Gehurterbij it is natural, chairman Jos Hölscher said. “We do it mainly because we enjoy it ourselves and the connection in the neighbourhood with both neighbours and residents of Zonhove feels good”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob