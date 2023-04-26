This is the place to be in Eindhoven on Koningsdag

Koningsdag (The King’s Birthday) is just around the corner and that means many free markets and festivals. There is also plenty to do in Eindhoven. But where should you be and what time does it start? Here’s everything in a nutshell.

No shortage of offerings on Koningsdag. There is plenty to do in the city for young and old. There are parties with different music styles. If you prefer to take it easy, there are plenty of free markets and terraces.

Festival

In Eindhoven, the party starts early. The Royal Dutch Festival will start at 12:00 on Stadhuisplein. Artists such as Mental Theo, Kruzo and Lampegastuh take the stage there.

Do you prefer rock and punk music? Then Royal Hawk at Dynamo is for you. Bands such as The Spades, 69 Charger and Woke are getting their feet off the floor. At Strijp-S this year is the King-S festival. A total of sixty artists will be spread over five squares. The outdoor events are free. A entry ticket is required for the party in the Klokgebouw.

These are not all festivals, however. In Eindhoven there is 1,500 metres of dance floor on King’s Day. The full program can be found here.

Free market

From a terrace to strolling around the stalls. The shops and restaurants on Edisonstraat and Celsiusplein will open their doors from 10:00. There is a Koningsmarkt on Burghplein in Witte Dorp from 10:00 to 16:00. In addition to ggods on rugs and stalls, there are all kinds of activities, such as a TikTok workshop and Monkey Moves.

Traditionally, there is also a free market in Stadswandelpark. There are about a hundred stalls spread throughout the park. There is also a DJ and dance group for the youth. For the little ones there are bouncy castles, artists and face painters.

These are not the only markets in Eindhoven. There are also stalls all day long on Kruisstraat, Woenselse Markt, Wilhelminaplein and Sint Gerardusplein in Stratum.

Food

During the Culinary Festival on 18 Septemberplein you can enjoy different world cuisines. There will be food trucks from Eindhoven and the surrounding area from 11:30 to 00:00. You can also enjoy a bite to eat on Stationsplein and Catharinaplein.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob