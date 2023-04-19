Experience ‘Koningsdag’ with Studio040 and Glow FM

On Koningsdag (king’s day), April 27, all of Eindhoven will be coloured orange! And Studio040 and Glow FM will not let that pass unnoticed. Koningsdag040 can be followed live all day on both radio and television.

At 7:00 DJ Geoffrey Smulders will kick off the warm-up for Koningsdag on both Glow FM and Studio040, followed by the pre-party by various DJs.

Tour along the parties

From 11:00, the live show on television will start from Glow FM’s radio studio. The DJs alternate music with content stories and atmospheric reports by camera teams. They traverse the entire city. From the big parties on Stadhuisplein, Stratumseind and Ketelhuisplein to neighbourhood events and various free markets.

Until late at night

The live show will last until 23:00. Experience Koningsdag with us on Studio040 and Glow FM! Studio040 = King!

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob