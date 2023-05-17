Drug traffickers behind bars

East Brabant District Court sentenced several men from the Eindhoven area to years in prison. The men together formed an organisation engaged in large-scale drug production and trafficking.

The leader of the organisation, a 60-year-old man from Eersel, led the organisation, the court ruled. For this he will receive a 10-year prison sentence. The man was the one who set the lines in the organisation and determined what was invested in.

Millions of euros were involved in the organisation. In addition, the man laundered €4.8,000,000 and imported a total of 840 kilos of hashish.

Other suspects

A 44-year-old Eindhoven man was bookkeeper of the organisation and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Another man from Eindhoven (30 years old) gets four years in prison for transporting drugs.

In addition, a 55-year-old Waalre citizen will receive 6 years in prison for setting up production sites. A 36-year-old Eindhoven man who played an important role in purchasing raw materials and processing them gets 6.5 years in prison.

Finally, three men from Venlo, Eindhoven and Waalre, respectively, were sentenced to three years in prison, 2.5 years in prison and one year in prison for, among other things, procuring supplies.

