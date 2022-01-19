Kapsalon Theatre: without an audience, but to be watched live

Parktheater Eindhoven participates with a variety of performances today in the national campaign ‘Kapsalon Theater’ (hairdressing theatre), to protest against the forced continuous closure of the cultural sector. Without an audience, but with a livestream and broadcast via Studio040.

Because of the national campaign, Parktheater is transformed into a hair salon for one day. The Barber Station Eindhoven is moving their business to the great hall of Parktheater. During their haircut, clients will be entertained by artist performances. This way, the artists can still practice their profession within the permitted measures and they have the space to spread this important message. In addition, the theatre performers will receive a haircut to give them a boost in a playful way.

Artists visiting the hair salon include Tigre Blanco, Rob Scheepers, Jeroens Clan, The Slampampers, Björn van der Doelen, Anneke van Giersbergen, Thijs van de Meeberg, Flamenco Encuentros, Camilla Blue, Ruud Borgers, Magic Tom & Yuri, Oscar Kocken (host) and Quintijn Lohman (side-kick).

The campaign is part of a national protest that was set up by, among others, cabaret artist Diederik Ebbinge. In many municipalities, theatres did not get permission for the campaign, but as far as Ebbinge is concerned, the campaign goes on anyway. In talkshow M on NPO1 last night, he said that the cultural sector, as the “goodie two-shoes” has decided “not to be that any more”.

The campaign can be seen from 10:00 to 17:00 on the website of Parktheater, on television at Studio040 and through the website and mobile app of Studio040.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob