Eindhoven takes extra measures to manage Black Friday crowd

Eindhoven is taking measures to control the crowds on the Black Friday. Shops will open earlier. More police is deployed in the city centre.

With the rapidly rising corona figures and an equally rapid increase in pressure on hospitals, it does not seem the ideal time to hold a massive sale. Black Friday will nevertheless continue. The municipality of Eindhoven has announced that it will take the necessary measures to keep everything running smoothly.

Extra police officers are deployed to ensure that the 1,5 meter rule and the compulsory use of masks are followed by the shopping public. In order to spread the crowds, stores in the city center will also open earlier: at 9 o’clock instead of 10 o’clock.

‘Come at quiet times’

The most important message from the municipality is: shop at quiet moments. They are asking the shoppers to spread out shopping over the day and the week. The municipality also expresses its appreciation for the Stichting Binnenstad Eindhoven (Foundation for the Inner City of Eindhoven). It is using its marketing campaign to call for shopping to be spread out.

Other measures

Eindhoven is also taking other measures. For example, there is the meter, which shows how busy it is in the city centre. The LED screens along the roads will broadcast messages, just like the information kiosks in the inner city. A sound system is going to play mood music, and also speak out necessary messages on health and safety.

Finally, the municipality is trying to see if shopping at quieter times be stimulated if they charge lower parking fees at quieter times.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.