Beursgebouw to become new vaccination centre

From 6 December, the Beursgebouw will become Eindhoven’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre. It will replace the current vaccination centre at the Indoor Sports Centre on Antoon Coolenlaan, which from then on will only be used for COVID-19 testing.

‘We need a bigger location for the distribution of vaccinations, because we will start administering booster vaccines from Monday 29 November. The influx is therefore growing, and the demand for testing is increasing too,’ says a spokesperson for GGD South-East Brabant.

‘The Beursgebouw is therefore a good alternative for us. It is large and easily accessible by car as well as public transport,’ the spokesperson adds.

Exactly how many vaccinations can be administered per day at the new location is not yet known.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman