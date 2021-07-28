HTC welcomes 40 new companies in corona year

The High Tech Campus attracted forty new companies last year. This is what the business campus has announced.

This influx took place in a year when working from home became part of the ‘new normal’. According to HTC, many business parks have been deserted during the corona period. HTC is said to remain popular because of the green surroundings and networking opportunities.

“Employees can develop their innovations in an inspiring environment with lots of nature, where you can network and relax”, communications director, Hilde de Vocht, says. “Think of the many restaurants and our Conference Centre. In addition, there is the opportunity to use technical facilities such as clean rooms and laboratories, something you cannot do at home.”

One of the companies that opened an office in Eindhoven last year is the energy technology company PerPetum. For the Belgian company, the atmosphere on the campus was one of the main reasons for making the move to Eindhoven.

“The High Tech Campus is a perfect location for an innovative high-tech company”, general manager of the Netherlands, Vahid Kharidar, says. “There are so many companies here with interesting technologies. This creates a very productive energy and atmosphere. I see a lot of potential for our company to put our strengths together with other campus companies”, Kharidar says.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/htc-verwelkomt-40-nieuwe-bedrijven-in-coronajaar