Veldhoven gets smarter charging stations

All car charging stations installed by Vattenfall in Veldhoven will be renewed and equipped with up-to-date software. In the future, this will allow electricity from the car – via the charging station – to be fed back into the electricity grid.

This method of smart charging feeds the electricity grid at times of low supply but high demand for electricity. In addition, the updated charging station features the so-called Plug & Charge. This allows an E-driver to charge the car without using a charging card. The charging station recognises the car after plugging in the charging cable and automatically starts charging.

Incidentally, cars must be suitable for these applications. It is expected that from 2025 more and more cars will come on the market that support this software.

Supplier Vattenfall will start converting some 500 charging stations per month. Almost the entire interior will be replaced. The conversion of one charging station takes 1 to 2 hours.Vattenfall hopes to finish the work in November 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob