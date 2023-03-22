Extinction Rebellion hopes for 500 protesters at Eindhoven Airport

Time is running out for the climate. That is why Extinction Rebellion will take action in Eindhoven this Saturday. This time at the airport, because the activists are very concerned about the damage that air traffic causes to the climate. The organisation hopes for a turnout of about five hundred demonstrators.

The aim of the demonstration is to make an impact at Eindhoven Airport, but also at the government. If it is up to Extinction Rebellion, it must be over with unnecessary flights, cheap airline tickets and pollution, among other things.

There is no more time to lose, according to spokesperson Inge Kouw. “Of course we also hope that we can solve everything with technology, but by the time that appropriate technology is available it will already be too late. That is why earlier intervention is better. Now we still may be able to ensure that global warming will remain below two degrees.”

‘Nice’ demonstration

Extinction Rebellion is best known to the general public for blocking highways, private planes at Schiphol and a roundabout in Eindhoven. This time it’s going to be a lot more moderate, at least that’s the plan. “I don’t know anything about any illegal actions”, Kouw says.

Instead, the demonstration has been requested through the municipality.

Stricter noise standards

It remains to be seen whether the demonstration will bear fruit, but it is clear that Eindhoven Airport will have to consider. Two years ago, Eindhoven Airport was already obliged to reduce noise pollution by 30 per cent by 2030. There is also an assignment for the airport to become more sustainable, with cleaner aircraft, the use of biofuel and a maximum number of flights per year.

