Trifecta Sport is Eindhoven’s new premier sports school, offering multiple health services focused on individual attention and the science behind the exercise. We are committed to developing a community of individuals educated in health and wellness; and strong in mind and body.

At the heart of the studio, we have designed a complete exercise programme. We incorporate functional strength, kickboxing techniques, and athletic stretching into a 45 minute circuit that is fun, challenging and changes everyday. We also offer stretch and mobility classes, personal training, health assessments, and interactive workshops on topics of body movement, health, and wellness.

This Circuit is NOT on a class schedule. Open booking available throughout the day for ANY time of your choosing. YOUR workout starts when YOU arrive. First workout is always FREE. Join us and experience the difference!

Here you can read all about Trifecta Sport or contact them for more info on: +31 (0)6 82 32 97 03 or by mail: [email protected]