Grey streets get vivid colours

‘A flying train in space,’ it is one of the new graffiti paintings in Achterom, the connection between Keizersgracht and Kerkstraat in the heart of Eindhoven. A place that normally looks a bit drab is now filled with graffiti spray cans, brushes and fanatical artists.

The action is a side-event of ‘Step in the Arena’, the well-known graffiti festival in Eindhoven’s Berenkuil. Organiser Vincent Huibers is pleased with the initiative. “This way we give more colour to places that look a bit rundown. That makes me very happy”.

One of the graffiti artists is also having a good time. He talks about his latest creation. “It is a kind of flying train flying through space. I think it turned out very nicely”.

Step out of the Arena

During the weekend of 9-11 June, graffiti took centre stage at Berenkuil, where graffiti artists from home and abroad got to work during the Step in the Arena event. So now it is the turn of Achterom, a small street somewhere else in Eindhoven. “The Step out of the Arena side-event is a result of last weekend, where more than 30 artists got busy in the Berenkuil roundabout. Some of these artists are now continuing a little longer, also by request of the municipality”, organiser Vincent says.

“It’s really quite an improvement,” an employee of Dynamo Eindhoven says. “The drab atmosphere is livened up, they did a good job”. According to her, graffiti art fits Eindhoven’s image. “It has a lot of atmosphere and a nice vibe, they may do this in more places if you ask me”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob