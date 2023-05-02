Trudo Tower and Bunkertoren nominated for Dirk Roosenburg Prize

Architecture Center Eindhoven has announced the eight nominees for the Dirk Roosenburg Award. The Trudo Tower and the Bunker Tower, among others, are two of the nominations.

This does not come as much of a surprise though. The Trudo Tower was already completed at the end of 2021 and was nominated in March 2022 for the Best Building of the Year award by the BNA, the trade association of Dutch Architects.

The Bunkertoren was completed more than a year later, and the structure can also claim a nomination for Best Building of the Year from the same BNA.

In addition to the two residential towers, the Veemgebouw and Donna at Strijp-S have also been nominated. Other nominations include the Wijkgebouw in Woensel-West, the NRE site, the forest path in Meerhoven and the living pavilion on the Eikenburg estate.

Which of the structures ultimately receive the prize will not be announced until the end of the year. The jury will consider the nominations and decide the winner on 1st September. The winner will be announced on October 13th.

Multifunctional centre ‘t Karregat in Tongelre was the last to win the Dirk Roosenburg Prize in 2021.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran