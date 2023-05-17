Street art accessible to visually impaired

The Municipality of Eindhoven is starting a trial of an app: the Street Art Fluisteraar (whisperer), which aims to make street art more accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired.

To create the app, artist Intvis collaborated with city poet Iris Penning. Twelve artworks are included in the app.

“In Eindhoven, we think it is important that everyone can participate”, diversity Alderman Samir Toub said. “That is why I am happy with this collaboration, now people with visual impairments can also enjoy street art”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob