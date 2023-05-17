The GLOW spreads

GLOW, the annual light art festival in Eindhoven, is also spreading its wings in the region. Indeed, this year innovative light art works will also be shown in the surrounding municipalities. The theme of this edition is “The Beat”.

The light festival wants to show and bundle the strength and identity of all municipalities. GLOW supports the cooperation between the different municipalities, where the strength of the Brainport region should be shown.

With the theme “The Beat” the heartbeat of the region is mapped and projected on striking buildings in Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Waalre, Best and Oirschot. The various projections come together in a projection on Catharinakerk in Eindhoven, the birthplace of the festival.

Fan

Alderman Frans Stravers of the Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo: “Personally, I have been a fan of GLOW for years. I also like working together and I think we can achieve more regionally than as municipalities independently. In Geldrop-Mierlo we therefore look forward to the cooperation with GLOW, other partners and residents”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob