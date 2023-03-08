Artists ‘doing their thing’ on pillars in Heuvel shopping centre

A large pillar as a blank canvas and paint whatever you want. Four artists took on four pillars for the urban art project UPRIGHT in Eindhoven’s Heuvel shopping centre.

Each artist was given their own pillar and the design was up to them. In total, there were almost 200 entries. This allowed the jury to make a selection. Each pillar was therefore painted in a different style. You can see the abstract and organic work of Andre HZS. But also the colourful and illustrative work of Kid Kura. Realistic animals and plants were painted on Nina Valkhoff’s pillar. Space was also given to new talent.

Upright

Jasper van Es, founder of the project, believes it is important that street artists are also be treated seriously and paid. And that they are given space to tell their own story.

“After all, in street art this is not at all obvious. They are often told exactly what to put on a wall and a design first goes past the marketing department. In the end, it’s more like an advertising mural. In my projects, I always want to challenge urban artists to search for their own artistic identity. And in this project I succeeded. Each pillar is really almost a portrait of its creator”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob