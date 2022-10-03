Graduation show to be held in KPN building this year

This year’s graduation exhibition of Eindhoven Design Academy students will be in the former KPN building, near the railway station. This is the first time that the building is given a new use. Eventually, it will be a location for ateliers and catering facilities, among other things.

New location for exhibition

In recent years, the Graduation Show, one of the highlights during Dutch Design Week at the end of October, was in the former Campina factories and Beursgebouw. The new location for the exhibition, the old KPN building, will eventually be redeveloped. This is where Microtuin will be located.

Grappling with current issues

During the exhibition, students will use their designs to respond to all kinds of societal issues, such as climate change, loneliness or food shortages.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan