‘Yellow pins’ sculptor Claes Oldenburg dies aged 93

Pop-artist Claes Oldenburg, creator of the gigantic yellow bowling pins in Eindhoven, died aged 93. His work titled ‘Flying Pins’ situated at the southern end of the John F. Kennedylaan, is a typical example of his style.

The Swedish-born sculptor died on Monday in his home in Manhattan. He is famous for his colossal sculptures of everyday objects. Objects such as a baseball bat, a pair of scissors, a squeezed toothpaste tube, or bowling pins are to be seen in public spaces around the world.

The sculpure in Eindhoven is a co-creation: Oldenburg’s second wife was the Dutch sculptor Coosje van Bruggen, who worked in tandem with her husband from 1976 until her death in 2009.

‘Flying Pins’ was unveiled on May 31st 2000. Its position suggests the dynamics of a bowling ball thrown along the length of the Kennedylaan and hitting the pins just before Fellenoord. “Wham! You have arrived”, according to Oldenburg.

