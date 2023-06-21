Animal party calls for Eindhoven heat protocol

There should be a local heat protocol in Eindhoven, when it comes to the maintenance of all greenery in the city. Political party Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) argues for this. The opposition party presented the plan on Tuesday night to the rest of the city council.

The party writes that there has already been another long period of drought and heat. At the same time there is a lack of good policy in Eindhoven for the well being of greenery and animals, among other things, Jonas Roothans, counselor for the Partij voor de Dieren, said.

Cooling and soil life

He is thinking, among other things, of placing large shallow bowls of water in the shade so birds can cool off. Also, the municipality should mow roadsides and flowerbeds less. This would be better for small animals and soil life. Furthermore, there should be less pruning, Roothans argues. After all, the shade of trees and plants holds moisture better and trees provide cooling.

The Partij voor de Dieren does write that mowing will sometimes be necessary to prevent fire hazards in times of heat.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob